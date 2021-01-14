Thursday Night Forecast: Sunshine but windy & cooler Friday

THIS EVENING: Breezy & cool. Temperatures to the 40s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing NW wind toward daybreak. Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the middle to lower 30s, feeling like the 20s. Wind: West-NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Trending colder despite sunshine. Windy. Highs: middle 40s to near 50. Wind: NW 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: A frost and freeze Saturday morning. Sunshine to a few clouds. Cool. Low: 29. High: 51. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 36. High: 56. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 37. High: 60. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 64. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances increase. Heavier rain possible into Thursday. Chances at 40%. Low: 53. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain continues, a 40% chance. Mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.

