TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with light shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 64. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures trending a little warmer in the afternoon. High: 80. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances increasing after Thursday night well to our west. Storms will begin to progress East overnight. The severe weather threat is low. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a line of storms moving through. Storms may have wind and hail as they move through. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 70. High: 75. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50. High: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 71. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little cooler. Low: 48. High: 68. Winds: N 10 MPH.