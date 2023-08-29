TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 71. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very warm but nowhere near as warm as what we had this past weekend. High: 97. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 68. High: 98. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and about as warm. Low: 69. High: 98. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 99. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.