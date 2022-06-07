TONIGHT: A few passing clouds that will slowly increase after midnight. Low: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with a stray storm or two well to the north of Tyler and Longview. Temperatures will remain hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a pop-up storm or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated showers possible late in the day. Heat and humidity will continue to be firmly in place. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two. Heat and humidity are forecasted to continue. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a pop-up shower. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.