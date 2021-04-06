Tuesday Evening Forecast: A few severe storms possible Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy, but clouds increasing after 10 PM. Windy & very warm. Temperatures to the lower 70s and 60s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Very warm by morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy by afternoon. Scattered strong to severe storms possible after 1 PM. Hail & wind gusts are the main threats, a tornado possible. Very humid and windy. Cold front by evening. High: 80. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: The cold front stalls out and lifts northward as a warm front by the afternoon. A brief round of drier air and staying warm. Low: 55. High: 79. Wind: North, turning SW 5-10 mph. After 5 PM into the overnight, a 20% to 30% chance of a few storms.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph. After 3 PM, storms are likely, a few severe storms are possible, but heavy rain the primary threat. Best rain chances north of HWY 84 where 1-2 inches of rain is possible.

SATURDAY: Less humid but still warm with sunshine. Low: 58. High: 77. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds returning. Low: 50. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 82. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.