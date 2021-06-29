Tuesday Evening Forecast: A few storms ending, more humid Wednesday

Scattered t-storms continue now, but as the sun sets we will see storms decrease in coverage and intensity. The primary threats are heavy rainfall and lightning. Severe threat is low.

Here’s a look at the East Texas Storm Team radar.

THIS EVENING: Scattered t-storms ending by 9 PM. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lower rain chance with more heat. A 20% chance of a shower this afternoon. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY, JULY 1: Partly cloudy and humid. A 30% chance of rain after 3 PM, mostly north of I-20. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain and storms likely, not as warm. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 73. High: 83. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain, especially south of HWY 79, along with a few storms. Chances of rain at 30% to 40%. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: Decreasing clouds with more sun returning. Only a 20% chance of rain for southern areas. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing humidity with a 20% chance of rain for southern counties. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain or a few storms. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

