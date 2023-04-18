TONIGHT: A few showers early, with a few clouds late. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple showers. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 82. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few storms around. These storms will have the potential to be severe. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with more storms (especially Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 78. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 47. High: 68. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 42. High: 70. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with storm chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.