TONIGHT: Increasing clouds from sunset to sunrise are expected. Low: 66. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and very warm with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts. However, widespread severe is not expected. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some severe thunderstorms expected. Some storms may contain damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail. Storms will come to an end around midnight for East Texas. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 68. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with storms ending prior to daybreak. Friday afternoon will be significantly cooler than what we will see both Wednesday and Thursday. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 58. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 39. High: 67. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 43. High: 71. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 51. High: 76. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining warm. Low: 61. High: 77. Widns: S 10-15 MPH