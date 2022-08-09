TONIGHT: A couple of showers will be possible prior to midnight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH,

THURSDAY: A few showers and storms through the afternoon as temperatures moderate a little bit. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm with an isolated rain chance in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with some isolated showers in the PM. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low; 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.