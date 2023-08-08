TONIGHT: Storm chances are possible to the north after midnight tonight. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 82. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot with a small rain chance to the north. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 102. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: After a small morning rain chance it’ll be sunny and hot for the afternoon. Low: 81. High: 104. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 82. High: 105. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 82. High: 105. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 81. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.