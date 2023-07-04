TONIGHT: We’ll see an isolated storm or two early tonight. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few storms in the afternoon and evening as temperatures remain relatively cool. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Thursday will give us our best chance of rain all week long. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see a storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.