THIS EVENING: High clouds streaming overhead. Cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds. Chilly again. Low: lower 40s, but most locations in the middle to upper 30s. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thin into the afternoon. Warmer. High: 73. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing humidity and breezy. Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 77. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Very humid. Mostly cloudy. Scattered t-storms possible in the afternoon and evening, a 30% chance. An isolated strong storm is possible. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with morning showers, a 30% chance. Low: 54. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of rain. Low: 44. High: 58. Wind: North 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.