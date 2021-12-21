Tuesday Evening Forecast: Another cool night, the warming trend continues

THIS EVENING: Clear & cool. Temperatures dropping into the 40s and 30s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Patchy frost and a light freeze possible. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, warmer afternoon. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: High clouds increase, creating a partly cloudy sky. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Warmer and windy. Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: SW 20 mph.

Records for December 24:

Tyler: 78, 1942

Longview: 80, 1955

Lufkin: 85, 1955

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Clouds & sun mix. Temperatures in the afternoon about 15-degrees above normal. Breezy with increasing humidity. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Records for December 25:

Tyler: 83, 1955

Longview: 78, 2016

Lufkin: 82, 1955

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and still very warm. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

Records for December 26:

Tyler: 80, 1955

Longview: 80, 2015

Lufkin: 81, 2016

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Records for December 27:

Tyler: 77, 2005

Longview: 80, 2015

Lufkin: 80, 1971

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and still very warm. Low: 65. High: 76. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Records for December 28:

Tyler: 78, 2016

Longview: 75, 1910

Lufkin: 82, 1907

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.