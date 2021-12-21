Tuesday Evening Forecast: Another cool night, the warming trend continues

THIS EVENING: Clear & cool. Temperatures dropping into the 40s and 30s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Patchy frost and a light freeze possible. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, warmer afternoon. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.
THURSDAY: High clouds increase, creating a partly cloudy sky. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Warmer and windy. Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 78. Wind: SW 20 mph.
Records for December 24:
Tyler: 78, 1942
Longview: 80, 1955
Lufkin: 85, 1955
SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Clouds & sun mix. Temperatures in the afternoon about 15-degrees above normal. Breezy with increasing humidity. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: SW 10 mph.
Records for December 25:
Tyler: 83, 1955
Longview: 78, 2016
Lufkin: 82, 1955
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and still very warm. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.
Records for December 26:
Tyler: 80, 1955
Longview: 80, 2015
Lufkin: 81, 2016
MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 65. High: 78. Wind: SW 10 mph.
Records for December 27:
Tyler: 77, 2005
Longview: 80, 2015
Lufkin: 80, 1971
TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and still very warm. Low: 65. High: 76. Wind: SW 10 mph.
Records for December 28:
Tyler: 78, 2016
Longview: 75, 1910
Lufkin: 82, 1907
