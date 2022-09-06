TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a decent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 89. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with falling humidity values. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and turning dry. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 69. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: More sunshine expected in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.