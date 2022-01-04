Tuesday Evening Forecast: Breezy & milder night, colder air returns Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and breezy. Temperatures to the lower 50s and 40s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds increasing by morning. Cold front arriving to I-20 around 7 AM. Not as cold. Lows mostly in the lower to middle 40s, but north of I-20 in the 30s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front moving in around daybreak, but slowly into Deep East Texas for the afternoon. Variable clouds and breezy. Feeling cooler in the afternoon. High: 61. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: More clouds and a 10% chance of rain. Cold front sweeps in overnight. Low: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and breezy. Highs: middle 40s to near 50, but lower 40s north of I-20. Wind: North 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Very cold start, and chilly in the afternoon. Low: 24. High: 49. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 40% chance of rain. Milder. Low: 45. High: 64. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain ends during the morning with the next cold front. Falling temperatures. Morning temperatures in the 60s, falling to the 50s for the afternoon. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 35. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & cool. Low: 30. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.