TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and remaining chilly. Low: 36. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and chilly. High: 52. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 33. High: 54. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and still chilly. Low: 32. High: 55. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 31. High: 51. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining chilly but not quite as cold as the first day of the weekend. Low: 34. High: 54. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 37. High: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 43. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.