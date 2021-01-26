Tuesday Evening Forecast: Clouds Increase Tonight Without Rain

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight. However, rain should stay off to the north. Low: 42. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine expected by the afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up a bit as well. High: 57. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A much colder night is expected as clear skies and northly winds continue to increase. Low: 33. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 55. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More clouds are expected in the afternoon. This will lead to rain chances overnight Friday. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with off and on showers. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 44. High: 61. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 38. High: 62. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 46. High: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.