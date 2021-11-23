Tuesday Evening Forecast: Clouds & windy Wednesday, rain for Thanksgiving

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear with high clouds moving in from the west. Cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: South, SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and a warmer start. Official lows in the middle 40s to near 50, but by daybreak in the lower to middle 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Windy and mild. During the day until 8 PM, the rain chances are less than 20%. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 15-20 mph, gusts 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Cloudy with rain and a few storms increasing after 12 AM into Thursday AM. Some brief heavy rain possible and a few gusty storms. Severe weather is not expected. By 7 AM, the cold front will be near I-20. Overnight temperatures mostly in the 60s, some 50s north of I-20 by 7 AM.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Rain likely, chances at 60% to 70%. Rain ends after 10 AM north of HWY 79, ending after 2 PM in Deep East Texas. Heavier rain amounts expected in southern counties where up to 1″ of rain possible. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures fall to the 50s and hold through the afternoon. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. A cold start with lows in the middle to lower 30s, patchy frost and a light freeze possible. Highs: middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A 20% chance of rain for Deep East Texas. Low: 44. High: 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder for the afternoon. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.