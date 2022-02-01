THIS EVENING: Cloudy with light rain. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: SE 10 to South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy. Drizzle and fog. Low: 56. Wind: South, SW 5 mph. The cold front nearing I-30 by 7 AM.

WEDNESDAY: Turning colder by the afternoon. Cold front to I-20 by 12 PM, to HWY 84 after 3 PM, clearing Deep East Texas after 6 PM. Temperatures near I-20 southward in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Then, temperatures fall to the 50s and 40s. Rain and a few storms increase after 5 PM, chances at 60%. Wind: SW 10, turning NW 15 mph in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain chances to 80% overnight. Turning colder. Behind this front, temperatures take a big tumble. Rain continues, with a possible wintry mix for the NW counties before midnight. This would be in the form of a rain/sleet mixture. Temperatures drop to the 30s (lower 30s & upper 20s northwest of I-20/HWY 69, from HWY 271 southward in the lower to middle 30s and near 40 in Deep East Texas). With the NW wind, it will feel like the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY: A 70% chance of a wintry mix, mainly for areas west of HWY 259 and north of HWY 79. Accumulation becoming more likely, with the potential of 0.25″ of ice in NW counties, 0.10″ ice from near Crockett to Gilmer, and rain with little ice from Trinity to Marshall to Toledo Bend. Main story: colder weather. Temperatures fall to the 20s and lower 30s. Wind: NW 15 mph, making it feel like the Teens & 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Precipitation ending, but a few snow flurries are possible. Anything on the roads will freeze if not evaporated by the strong northwest wind. Lows drop to the lower and middle 20s. Wind: North 10-15 mph, making it feel like the Teens.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and still cold. High: 35. Wind: North 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of precipitation for northern areas. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 25. High: 42. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds thin a tad. Low: 28. High: 50. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly milder. Low: 30. High: 52. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 31. High: 59. Wind: SW 10 mph.

