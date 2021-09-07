Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cold front Wednesday, low humidity through late week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and mild. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds by morning. Otherwise, mainly clear and cool. Lows: middle to lower 60s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Reinforcing cold front arriving midday to the afternoon. A few clouds and an isolated shower north of I-20, but overall mostly sunny and warm. High: 94. Wind: North, increasing to 10 mph by the afternoon.

THURSDAY: A tad cooler in the afternoon and breeze, and the morning remains nice. Low: 66. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler morning with some upper 50s possible. More sun and warmer. Low: 63. High: 93. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. A slight increase in the humidity. Low: 65. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Humidity increasing, and returning clouds. Low: 69. High: 96. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain and a few t-storms in southern areas. Mostly cloudy. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few storms. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

