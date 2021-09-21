Tuesday Evening Forecast: Colder air settles in, some 40s by Thursday AM

THIS EVENING: Isolated storm ending in Deep East Texas. Clearing clouds, breezy, and cooler. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and colder by morning. Lows: middle 50s near I-30, upper 50s to near 60 central and south. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY (FIRST DAY OF FALL, OFFICIALLY AT 2:20 PM): Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably cool. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: North 15 mph, gusts 20-25 mph. High winds and low humidity could cause outdoor burning to become uncontrollable.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Clear and colder. Temperatures drop fast to the 70s and 60s through the evening. By Thursday morning, lows from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: After the cold morning, more sunshine and terrific. Highs: lower to a few mid-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with lows in the lower 50s to some upper 40s. Sunny and wonderful. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and starting to warm up in the afternoon. Cool morning. Low: 60. High: 90. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues and a slight increase in Gulf moisture. Low: 61. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Hotter day with sunshine and clouds returning. Low: 63. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.