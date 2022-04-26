THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures drop from the 60s and into the 50s. Wind: ENE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing high clouds in the afternoon and warmer. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds returning and increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 56. High: 83. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More humid and breezy. Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and a 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 65. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 69. High: 88. Wind: South 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: South 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.