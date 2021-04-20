Tuesday Evening Forecast: Colder with record temperatures Wednesday morning

Record & a late-season cold snap for East Texas into Wednesday morning. Read more here.

THIS EVENING: Clear and breezy. Much colder. Temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s. Wind: North 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Record-setting cold with a clear sky. Lows drop to the middle and lower 30s. Scattered frost likely, and a light freeze possible north of I-20. Duration for frost and freeze between 3 AM – 7 AM. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Record Lows for Wednesday, April 21:
Tyler: 37°, 1978
Longview: 40°, 1918
Lufkin: 37°, 1918

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and cooler. High: 62. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chilly morning. Partly cloudy with clouds increasing by afternoon and evening, and a 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain and storms increase in the afternoon and evening with a risk of severe weather. Rain chances at 70%. 1-2 inches of rain possible. Low: 56. High: 72. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain ending by early afternoon, a 30% to 40% chance. Decreasing clouds. Low: 59. High: 76. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer. Low: 57. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Low: 63. High: 83. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Another storm threat, possibly severe. Rain chance at 40%. Very warm and windy. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: South 20 mph.

