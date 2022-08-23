TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon (especially to the south). Chance of rain: 20%. High: 84. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to trend a little warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and clouds with an isolated storm chance. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a little warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of storms in the afternoon. Hot and humid as well. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.