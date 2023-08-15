TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 97. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much hotter. Low: 69. High: 105. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 106. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 105. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 106. Winds: E 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 104. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 102. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.