TONIGHT: A few clouds and muggy. Low: 80. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Clouds will be on the increase as a front approaches. Rain chances will be on the increase as we move into the afternoon and cooler air spills in. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 100. Winds: W 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The front will sink south which should deepen the cool temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms (especially Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and a better chance of rain later in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.