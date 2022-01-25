Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week

THIS EVENING: Clouds clear the southwest counties. Clear & cool. Temperatures to the 40s and 30s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear sky and colder. Breezy. Lows: upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind: NE 10 mph, making it feel like the lower 20s to a few teens around sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler day and breezy. Mainly sunny. Highs: middle to upper 40s, near 50 in southern areas. Wind: East 10 mph. Clouds increase late Wednesday into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Dry during the day, but a 20% chance of rain after 6 PM, 30% after 10 PM. Low: 33. High: 53. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning showers clearing Deep East Texas (20% to 30% chance). Decreasing clouds into the afternoon and breezy. Low: 36. High: 50. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine. A cool start, milder afternoon. Low: 30. High: 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 39. High: 65. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase and warm. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Greater cloud cover and more humidity. Breezy & warm. Low: 52. High: 69. Wind: South 15 mph.

