Tuesday Evening Forecast: December starts warm, no rain until Friday

THIS EVENING: Passing high clouds. Cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Low-level clouds increase by Wednesday morning. A milder start. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1: Morning clouds to a partly-mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy and very warm. High: 75. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds at times, remaining unseasonably warm. Low: 56. High: 77. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase into the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain during the day, up to a 30% to 40% chance of rain in the evening and night. Low: 59. High: 75. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Low: 61. High: 71. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain during the day, but up to a 30% chance Sunday evening into early Monday as a cold front moves in. Low: 62. High: 73. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Much cooler and partly cloudy. Low: 49. High: 60. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cool morning. Mostly to partly sunny skies. Warming up more. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

