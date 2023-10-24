TONIGHT: Isolated showers are possible next week. Otherwise, partly cloudy for the night. Low: 69. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers out to the east. Otherwise, conditions will remain fairly warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms to the west. Despite rain moving through, conditions will remain warm and humid. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 72. High: 78. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances increasing as a cold front approaches our area late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 79. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder with rain. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. High: 65. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a showers and storms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 44. High: 59. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.