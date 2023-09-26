TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 69. Winds: NE 5 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 93. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: E 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: E 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 93. Winds: E 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.