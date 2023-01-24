TONIGHT: The rain will move out by midnight for most areas. A couple of flurries are possible along and north of Interstate 30 this evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 37. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. High: 48. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 52. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 60. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 42. High: 63. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances early. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 62. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 50. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 41. High: 54. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.