Tuesday Evening Forecast: Dry conditions continue through tomorrow with humidity slowly increasing

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and slightly warmer than the temperatures that we saw this morning. Low: 61. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few in the morning hours. Followed by more sunshine, higher temperatures, and more humidity in the afternoon. High: 84. Winds: South 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few isolated showers in our northern counties as a cold front stalls just to our north. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 83. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: More clouds with an additional chance of a few showers in the region. Temperatures will remain above normal in the 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: South 15 MPH.

