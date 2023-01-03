TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cool after midnight. Low: 44. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and cool. High: 65. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: N 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increase in rain chances. No heavy rain is expected, however we will have rain in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 69. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few additional showers early. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 46. High: 58. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cool temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 60. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 41. High: 61. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.