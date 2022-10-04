TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 58. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a little warmer than Tuesday. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 59. High: 90. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with a front moving through. Low: 62. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 54. High: 84. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.