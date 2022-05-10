THIS EVENING: Clear and muggy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10 to SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear early, with a few clouds returning by morning. Lows in the lower 70s to the upper 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly & mostly sunny sky. Hot & humid. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun mix. Very warm. Low: 69. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Lighter wind and partly cloudy. A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon and evening, especially east of HWY 69. Low: 70. High: 93. Wind: South 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms for the midday to afternoon hours. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Not as hot, but still humid. Low: 67. High: 90. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sun and drier. Low: 68. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hotter weather builds in heading into the middle of next week. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

