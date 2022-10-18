A FREEZE WARNING IS OUT FOR ALMOST ALL OF EAST TEXAS FOR FREEZING TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT TONIGHT. PLEASE COVER YOUR PLANTS THIS EVENING.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quite chilly with a light freeze being possible. Low: 33. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and chilly through the remainder of the day. High: 64. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Sunny and trending much warmer. Low: 44. High: 81. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 54. High: 84. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 59. High: 85. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds will be added to the equation with temperatures remaining very warm. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another front moving through the area. The front will bring with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers in the morning. Temperatures will begin to trend cooler as a result. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 78. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.