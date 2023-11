A FREEZE WARNING IS OUT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING FOR MOST OF THE VIEWING AREA. A LIGHT FREEZE IS LIKELY ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-20 (INCLUDES TYLER, LONGVIEW, MARSHALL, ATHEN, CANTON). WHILE A HARD FREEZE IS POSSIBLE FOR FOR AREAS NORTH OF I-20.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 31. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 63. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 42. High: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 53. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a cooler with a front moving through. Low: 58. High: 75. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.