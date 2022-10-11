TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with a shower or two to the NW. Low: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a front moving through in the evening which could trigger a shower or storm but overall rain chances are low. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 91. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cooler afternoon temperatures. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures trending slightly warmer. Low: 54. High: 87. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 63. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms with a brisk front moving through that should drop our temperatures for the week. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 79. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 77. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 56. High: 73. Winds: NE 10 MPH.