THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping from the 90s through the 80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-100s, with the heat index around 110 degrees. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, the hottest day in this seven-day forecast. Low: 78. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 77. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.