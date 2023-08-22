TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm. Low: 80. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 105. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 108. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or two around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 82. High: 107. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 106. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.