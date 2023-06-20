TONIGHT: A few clouds, warm, and humid. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.