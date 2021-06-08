Tuesday Evening Forecast: Drying out as the heat takes over

THIS EVENING: Isolated storm possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase by morning. A 20% chance of storms, mostly for far northeast counties. Lows: upper 60s to mostly lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to PM sunshine. Very humid and breezy. Only a 20% chance of an afternoon storm. High: 89. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer and heating up! Low: 75. High: 89. Wind: SW 10 mph. It will feel like the lower 90s.

FRIDAY: Clouds start for the morning, and then afternoon sunshine returns. Humid. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: SW 10 mph. It will feel like the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Wind turns northeast, and this will change the overall pattern. A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying humid with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few storms possible. Clouds & sun mix, remaining very humid. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind; SE 5 mph.

