Tuesday Evening Forecast: Heavy rain ends, more storms possible Wednesday

Heavy rain and flooding across parts of Deep East Texas has led to road closures in parts of Angelina & Nacogdoches counties. More information here. The rain clearing out this evening, but more expected Wednesday.

Here’s a current look at the radar.

Storm Team Interactive Radar & Futurecast

STORM TEAM FORECAST

THIS EVENING: Rain ending to the east and southeast. A slight decrease in the clouds. Temperatures hold in the 70s to upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase and staying humid. Patchy fog and drizzle possible. Lows: upper 60s to around 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Peeks of sun in the afternoon to bring more scattered storms, a 40% chance. Highs: lower to middle 80s before storms arrive. Wind: South 10 mph. Storms end by early evening.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning showers and storms are possible from a complex north of the Red River. A 30% chance. PM sun and humid. Low: 72. High: 84. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Storms look likely with a cold front moving in, a 40% chance. Low: 68. High: 76. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns and a slight drop in the humidity. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy and increasing humidity. Low: 66. High: 84. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.