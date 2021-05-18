Tuesday Evening Forecast: Heavy rain likely overnight, flash flooding threat

Weather Alerts:

Tornado Watch until 9 PM for Anderson, Houston, & Trinity counties.



Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM for Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, & Wood counties.

Flash Flood Watch for all of the area through Thursday.

STORM TEAM FORECAST

THIS EVENING: A few storms are possible for the evening, especially west of HWY 259. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms likely with heavy rain a high concern, leading to potential flash flooding. This is very likely especially south of I-20. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heavier rainfall remains likely through late morning. Additional showers and storms could redevelop in the late afternoon and into Wednesday evening. Flash flood threat continues. Chance of rain at 80%. High: 72. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Another wave of rain and storms possible, chances at 70%. Lows: upper 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered t-storms likely, a 60% chance. Warmer. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of storms and more humid. Low: 68. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds and muggy. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun mix. Heating up! Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 68. High: 87, with a feels like temperature in the lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: AM clouds to sunshine in the afternoon. Breezy and muggy. Low: 69. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.