Tuesday Evening Forecast: Hot afternoons continue, weekend rain possible

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with rain chances being confined to our far southern areas. Low: 74. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 96. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase as you move to the south. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible depending on the track of the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.