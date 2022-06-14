TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight tonight. Skies could appear hazy due to the Saharan dust. Low: 75. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. Skies will appear a bit hazy due to Saharan dust. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and a possible isolated shower late in the day. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH>

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of isolated showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.