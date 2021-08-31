Tuesday Evening Forecast: Hotter with isolated storms through Thursday

THIS EVENING: A few storms ending by 8 PM. Clearing clouds. Temperatures to the 80s & 70s. Wind: SW to SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. A few scattered storms are expected, a 20% chance. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph. In the afternoon, it will feel like 102° – 108°.

THURSDAY: More PM clouds. A 10% chance of an isolated storm. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Drier air moving in, leading to hotter temperatures in the afternoon and lower humidity. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Nearing 100 degrees with sunny skies. Low: 73. High: 99. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly to partly sunny. A hot day with humidity returning. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

