TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 81. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 105. Winds: S 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Low: 80. High: 105. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 81. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm chance. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated storms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.