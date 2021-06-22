Tuesday Evening Forecast: Humid weather returns Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies and comfortable. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing by morning and more humid. Lows mostly near 70, but a few middle to upper 60s east/northeast of HWY 259. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and Gulf moisture return, bringing back more humidity. Partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph. Temperatures will feel like 100°.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Very humid. Low: 75. High: 94. Feels like temperatures in the 100° – 107° range. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds early to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Hot. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain or a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: An approaching cold front will increase storm chances, a 30% chance of rain or storms. Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: North 5 mph.

MONDAY: Rain chances continue at 30%. Not as hot. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain possible, a 30% chance. Low: 73. High: 85. Wind: South 5 mph.

