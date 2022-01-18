Tuesday Evening Forecast: Isolated severe storm possible Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear, with a few passing clouds from time to time. Temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: S 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper-50s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out between 2 PM and 9 PM, mainly in Deep East Texas. The main threat is 60 mph wind gusts. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s before the cold front moves in. Wind: SW ahead of the cold front, changing to NW after the frontal passage at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 32. High: 40. Wind: NE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cold with a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 24. High: 45. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and cold. Low: 24. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 29. High: 59. Wind: WNW 5 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 33. High: 63. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 61. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.